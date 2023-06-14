Man with outstanding warrants arrested at border patrol checkpoint in Brownsville

A man was arrested at a checkpoint in Brownsville for several outstanding warrants out of Refugio County, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

A Cameron County sheriff's deputy responded to the U.S. Border Patrol Highway 4 Checkpoint in Brownsville Monday in reference to a man, identified as 20-year-old Aaron Gonzalez, with several outstanding warrants.

The deputy made contact with a border patrol agent who detained Gonzalez. Gonzalez had seven outstanding warrants out of Refugio County, according to a news release.

The warrants include unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest with motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Further investigation confirmed the warrants, and the deputy took custody of Gonzalez. Gonzalez was transported to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center where he awaits extradition back to Refugio County.