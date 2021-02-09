Manotas and Martínez score, Dynamo top Crew 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) - Mauro Manotas and Tomás Martínez scored to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.
Manotas scored in the third minute. Alberth Elis stole Lalas Abubakar's back pass, dribbled up the right channel and sent in a wide cross that Manotas finished with a heel flick.
Martínez powered home a left-footed strike from the top of the area to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute for the Dynamo (5-1-1).
Houston bounced back from its first loss of the season and set a franchise mark for its best start after seven games.
The Crew (4-5-1) dropped their fourth in a row.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
