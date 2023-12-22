Manslaughter charge dismissed against suspect accused in cousin’s shooting death

A man charged with the death of his cousin had his manslaughter charge dismissed, court records show.

Raul Reyes was arrested in April 2021 following the shooting death of his cousin in Elsa.

Reyes initially told authorities who responded to the scene that his cousin — 21-year-old Alex Diaz — accidentally charged himself with a gun, according to previous reports.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reyes after witnesses came forward and said Diaz had told them Reyes shot him.

On Wednesday, the manslaughter charge against Wednesday was dismissed due to “insufficient evidence,” according to court records.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office to see if any other charges will be filed against Reyes. The DA’s office hasn’t responded as of Friday evening.