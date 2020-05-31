Many states scrambling to update hurricane plans for virus
By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer
Officials across the U.S. South are scrambling to adjust their hurricane plans around the coronavirus pandemic. Hurricane season starts Monday. The Associated Press surveyed dozens of local and state emergency management officials from Texas to Virginia, and more than 60% of them say they're still working on plans for public hurricane shelters. One calls an evacuation during the pandemic a nightmare scenario. Academics who study disasters are worried going into the hurricane season. They say people may want to plan to get by with little government help. But federal emergency management officials say they're ready and fully funded.
