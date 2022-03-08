March 21 declared COVID-19 Memorial Day in Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court have declared March 21 as COVID-19 Memorial Day and urge all residents of the county to take a moment on that day to remember those lost during the ongoing pandemic.

According to a news release from the county, March 21 marks the day that Hidalgo County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in 2020.

“This has been one of the most challenging periods in Hidalgo County’s history,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the news release. “But people rallied to help one another, and we will emerge from this terrible pandemic as a much stronger, much closer community.”

Since the first case was diagnosed, nearly 200,000 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus; nearly 4,000 county residents have died.

Officials say a multi-denominational prayer service will be held on March 21.