Marianists release names of members they say abused children

By JIM SALTER and MARGARET STAFFORD



ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Marianists religious order has released a list of 46 priests or brothers who they claim sexually abused minors in the United States since the 1950s. Leaders of the St. Louis-based Catholic religious order on Wednesday apologized for the pain and suffering victims and their families endured. Of the men named, 32 are deceased. The others have been permanently removed from the order. The order of Catholic priests, brothers and sisters operate 18 secondary schools and the University of Dayton in Ohio, Chaminade University in Honolulu, and St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.