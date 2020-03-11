Mariners move home games out of Seattle thru end of March
SEATTLE (AP) - The Mariners will move home games out of Seattle through end of March following the state of Washington's decision to ban large group events in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Seattle had been scheduled to open the season at T-Mobile Park with a four-game series against Texas from March 26-29, then host Minnesota in a three-game series from March 30 through April 1. The Mariners say they are working with the commissioner's office on alternative plans.
