Maryland county asks judge to toss suit over virus in jail

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - One of Maryland’s largest counties is asking a federal judge to throw out a civil rights group’s lawsuit that claims its jail has failed to stop an “uncontrolled” coronavirus outbreak or properly care for infected prisoners. The class action filed Tuesday by Civil Rights Corps claims Prince George’s County Jail prisoners who test positive for COVID-19 are isolated in cells with walls covered in feces, mucus and blood. In a court filing Sunday, attorneys for the county said jail officials acted proactively to protect inmates and staff. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis hasn't ruled on the civil rights group’s request for her to order the immediate release of medically vulnerable prisoners.

