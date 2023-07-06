x

Mascota de la semana: ¡Conozca a la pequeña Darla!

By: Nicolas Quintero

Maribel Orellana, oficial de control de animales de Weslaco, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV con Darla, la segunda mascota de la semana. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

