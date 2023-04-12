x

Mascota de la Semana: ¡Conozcan a nuestra mascota de la semana, Bonifacio!

6 hours 20 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, April 11 2023 Apr 11, 2023 April 11, 2023 7:55 PM April 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Mascota de la Semana, nos visita Maribel Orellana del Weslaco Animal Care Services junto a un acompañante muy especial, el perro Bonafacio.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days