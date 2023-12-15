x

Mascota de la Semana: ¡Conozcan a nuestra mascota de la semana, Cherry!

Friday, December 15 2023
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Cherry visita nuestros estudios desde el Weslaco Animal Care Services en busca de un futuro hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

