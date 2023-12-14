Mascota de la Semana: ¡Conozcan a nuestra mascota de la semana, Kendrick!
Kendrick visita nuestros estudios desde el Weslaco Animal Care Services en busca de un futuro hogar permanente.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
Sports Video
-
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game