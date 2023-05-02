x

Mascota de la Semana: ¡Conozcan a nuestra mascota de la semana, Penny!

By: Nicolas Quintero

Penny visita nuestros estudios desde el Weslaco Animal Care Services en busca de un futuro hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

