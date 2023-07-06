x

Mascota de la Semana: ¡Conozcan a nuestra mascota de la semana, Ross!

4 hours 51 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, July 06 2023 Jul 6, 2023 July 06, 2023 11:51 AM July 06, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Ross visita nuestros estudios desde el Weslaco Animal Care Services en busca de un futuro hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days