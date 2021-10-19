x

Masks optional for students, staff and visitors at Sharyland ISD

Tuesday, October 19 2021

After holding an emergency school board meeting on Monday, Sharyland ISD decided to make masks optional on all of their schools campuses, according to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Maria M. Vidaurri.

The school district says it will continue to highly encourage the use of masks.

The new guidance announced Monday applies to students, staff and visitors.

Vidaurri stated in the letter that the district has seen a downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases, which helped lead to the board’s decision.

Last Friday, the Hidalgo County health authority extended the mask mandate for nine weeks. County leaders added school districts could opt out of the mandate at any time.

