Mass vaccination clinic to be held at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

DHR Health will hold a mass vaccination clinic for eligible residents at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg on Tuesday.

About 6,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to Tier 1a and Tier 1b residents.

Tier 1a includes frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Tier 1b includes people 65 and older and people 18 years and older with at least one chronic medical condition, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, organ transplantation, obesity, type 2 diabetes or pregnancy.

Residents must first check in at H-E-B Park located at 1616 S. Raul Longoria Rd. in Edinburg beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. Arm bands will be given to the first 6,500 eligible recipients in line with a consent form.

Download the consent form here.

For questions, call the DHR Covid-19 hotline at (956) 362-8800.