Massachusetts lab to pay $26M for scheme with Texas doctors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts lab has agreed to pay nearly $27 million to settle claims that it paid doctors in Texas in exchange for lab tests it then billed to federal healthcare programs. U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott in California announced the settlement with Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation Monday. Federal officials began investigating after two whiteblowers came forward in California and in the District of Columbia. A prosecutor says Boston Heart provided doctors at small hospitals in Texas with in-office dietitians and waived patient co-payments and deductibles in exchange for referrals for laboratory testing. Scott says the settlement was reached last month.
