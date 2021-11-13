Mavericks face the Cavaliers on 7-game skid

By The Associated Press



Cleveland Cavaliers (17-52, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (27-41, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into the matchup with Cleveland as losers of seven games in a row.

The Mavericks have gone 21-13 at home. Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 109.5 points and holding opponents to 46.1 percent shooting.

The Cavaliers have gone 6-28 away from home. Cleveland ranks eighth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 35.9 percent as a team from deep this season. Brandon Knight leads the team shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring 21 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Dwight Powell has averaged 16.5 points and totaled 7.4 rebounds while shooting 64.0 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kevin Love has shot 38.3 percent and is averaging 18.1 points for the Cavaliers. David Nwaba is shooting 47.3 percent and has averaged 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108 points, 41.5 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 102.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Devin Harris: day to day (left ankle sprain).

Cavaliers Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (concussion), John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: day to day (foot), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (chest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

