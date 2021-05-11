x

May 11, 2021: Hot, humid day before chances for rain tonight

4 hours 21 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, May 11 2021 May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021 8:46 AM May 11, 2021 in Weather
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

Thunderstorms could arrive tonight.

Until then, we have a partly sunny, hot, and humid day in the 90s. 

The chances for showers and storms may move into Starr County after 7:00 p.m.

Thunderstorms could move east across the RGV tonight and Wednesday morning.

A few storms might have large hail or strong winds.

Heavy rainfall is also possible, with a small threat for flash flooding. 

Make sure to follow KRGV Weather on Facebook for all weather updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days