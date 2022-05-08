x

May 8, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 90s

It'll be another hot one.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Starr and southern Hidalgo County from 1 PM to 7 PM today.

If you're outdoors, drink plenty of water.

Limit outdoor activities, and do not leave children or pets inside vehicles.

