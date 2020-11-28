Mayor offers $2,500 reward for information about shooting of Donna police officer

Mayor Rick Morales is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot a Donna policeman on Friday.

On Friday morning, a Donna policeman said he was riding his motorcycle to work in South McAllen.

According to the policeman, a passenger exited another vehicle and shot him, said McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales. The bullet struck the officer's ballistic vest.

The McAllen Police Department is investigating the incident.

Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said he believes the policeman was targeted, although Guerrero said he doesn't know if the policeman was targeted because he worked for the Donna Police Department or simply because he was a law enforcement officer.

"This guy wasn't shooting up in the air, reckless, or just trying to scare the guy," Guerrero said. "He shot to kill him."

The policeman, who suffered a bruise to his abdomen, is recovering at home, Guerrero said.