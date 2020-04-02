Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she selected former Dallas police Chief David Brown to be the next police superintendent of the nation's third-largest city. Lightfoot introduced Brown during a Thursday afternoon news conference. Brown has more than 30 years in law enforcement and was the police chief in Dallas before his 2016 retirement. The announcement comes a day after the city's police board named him as one of three finalists for the job and hours after Lightfoot announced that a member of the force had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

