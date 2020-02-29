Mays, LSU visit Texas

LSU (14-4) vs. Texas (12-6)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Skylar Mays and LSU will face Matt Coleman III and Texas. The senior Mays has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Coleman, a junior, is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic Mays is averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Tigers. Emmitt Williams is also a key contributor, producing 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Longhorns have been led by Coleman, who is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 assists.

KEY FACILITATOR: Mays has accounted for 43 percent of all LSU field goals over the last three games. Mays has 16 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: LSU has won its last three road games, scoring 82.3 points, while allowing 75 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Texas has an assist on 44 of 69 field goals (63.8 percent) across its previous three outings while LSU has assists on 50 of 82 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 80.2 points per game, the 21st-highest figure in Division I. Texas has only averaged 66.1 points per game, which ranks 255th nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.