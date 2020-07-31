McCullers Jr., Astros to face Andriese, Angels

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (3-3, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-5, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Angels: Matt Andriese (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .71 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game last season.

The Astros went 56-20 in division play in 2019. Houston hit .274 as a team and averaged 3.9 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Ryan Pressly: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

