McCullers Jr. expected to start as Astros host the Mariners

By The

Associated Press



Seattle Mariners (0-1, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (1-0, fifth in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Taijuan Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Astros went 56-20 in division play in 2019. Houston hit .274 as a team last season and averaged 3.9 extra base hits per game.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team last year and averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Astros: Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed).

Mariners: Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

