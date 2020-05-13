McNeese St. looks to end streak vs SHSU

Sam Houston State (9-4, 2-0) vs. McNeese State (5-7, 0-1)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State looks to extend McNeese State's conference losing streak to five games. McNeese State's last Southland win came against the Nicholls State Colonels 84-75 on Feb. 27, 2019. Sam Houston State is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kai Mitchell is averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bearkats. Zach Nutall is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Cowboys have been led by Sha'markus Kennedy, who is averaging 15.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.

CREATING OFFENSE: A.J. Lawson has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. Lawson has 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: McNeese State is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: McNeese State's Dru Kuxhausen has attempted 105 3-pointers and connected on 51.4 percent of them, and is 25 for 46 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bearkats 24th among Division I teams. McNeese State has turned the ball over on 22.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cowboys 326th, nationally).

