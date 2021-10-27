McAllen airport in need of roof repairs

Rain water collected right under the skylight of the McAllen International airport could lead to safety issues if not addressed, according to an airport representative.

If not addressed, the damage could affect the terminal building and roof leaks could also affect the public, the representative said in a memo presented to McAllen city commissioners on Monday.

On Monday, the city approved $99,900 for various consulting services for the project.

Watch the video above for the full story.