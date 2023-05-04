McAllen beer garden reopening following damage from weekend storm

A McAllen business will be open for business Tuesday after a tree destroyed a portion of it following last week’s storm.

The storm was so strong that it uprooted a 100-year-old pecan tree at the property, falling into the outdoor area of The Gremlin and destroying its fireplace and chimney and one of its walls.

Owners Alyssa Cantu and Tony Reyna said they’ve been working to clear up the debris in the area since the storm hit.

The indoor area of The Gremlin is clear for business, as roof damage to that area was minor.

“That's also a blessing, we're not dead in the water,” Reyna said.

Family and friends also pitched in to help with the cleanup efforts.

“I don't want somebody coming over here, or my employees coming over and something tipping and falling so, we're trying to make it as clear and as safe as possible,” Reyna said.

It’s unclear when the rest of The Gremlin will reopen to the public.

“We'll have outdoor seating, and we're going to close off the back, and the areas that were affected,” Cantu said.