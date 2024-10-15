McAllen breaks ground on 20-acre campsite
The city of McAllen officially broke ground on a new campsite.
Plans for the campsite were announced last February. The campsite, named Kappler Park, is located on north 23rd Street, a little over a mile away from Sanchez Elementary School.
The campsite will have trails, an archery range and fishing piers.
The total project costs nearly $2 million and was paid for with a mix of state, federal and local funding.
The campsite will take six to nine months to complete.
More News
News Video
-
RGV Reef Project grows with eight sunken ship
-
Sen. Cornyn visits Brownsville to discusses legislation to protect judges
-
Brownsville breaks ground on Old Highway 77 reconstruction project
-
Records: Former Edinburg juvenile corrections officer provided vape pens to inmate
-
Reactions to Salomon Campos found not guilty in death of 'El Gallito'