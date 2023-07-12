McAllen city buildings open for cooling centers
Cooling centers are open in McAllen for anyone needing a safe, air-conditioned place to get out of the heat.
The extreme heat that's been going on for weeks now can be very dangerous, and McAllen city leaders want to make sure folks are safe.
Several cooling centers are open, and all local libraries can be used to keep cool from the heat. Wi-Fi is available at all of these locations. A list of cooling centers is available below.
Lark Community Center
2601 Lark Avenue
Las Palmas Community Center
1921 N. 25th Street
Palm View Community Center
3401 Jordan Road
