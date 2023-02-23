McAllen City Hall evacuated due to ‘sewer smell’, fire chief says

The McAllen City Hall was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a "sewer smell" was reported in the building, according to interim fire chief Juan Gloria.

The McAllen Fire Department responded to city hall due to concerns of the smell coming from gas, Gloria said

The building remains evacuated and is being ventilated to push clean air in.

According to Gloria, fire crews are going to every room in the building to make sure everything is OK.