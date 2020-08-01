x

McAllen Convention Center soon to open as temporary healthcare facility

The McAllen Convention Center will soon open as a temporary healthcare facility to alleviate the strain on local hospitals.

There are 50 beds ready, and they could be increased to 250 depending on need.

"We plan to have that open late this weekend early next week. We'll be ready to take the first patients," said Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief W. Nim Kidd.

