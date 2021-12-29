McAllen COVID-19 testing site sees uptick in traffic

A COVID-19 testing site in McAllen is seeing an increase in traffic, something officials say started after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Vice President of Sales for RGV COVID Testing, David Estrada, says they anticipated the increase after the holiday because families would be reuniting in person.

"We expected it," Estrada said. "Sure enough, it started spiking up. It had probably slowed down to about 15 to 20 tests a day. Now, it's back up to at least 50 and above."

The site provides rapid and PCR tests, both done with saliva instead of a nasal swab. While they have an ample supply, Estrada says the busiest weeks may be ahead of them.

"We haven't even finished New Year's yet, so [there are] still people traveling back and forth from that, and then, of course, the Omicron is here," Estrada said. "I suggest wearing your mask, even though you are vaccinated, because you can still be a carrier of it, and the mask will help you when you're in a crowded place."

Watch the video above for the full story.