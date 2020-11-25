McAllen Crime Stoppers hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway

The City of McAllen and the McAllen Crime Stoppers hosted their annual Turkey Meal Giveaway on Wednesday at the McAllen Municipal Park.

This year the participating families received their Thanksgiving meal in a drive-thu fashion, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of our families don't have an opportunity or the means to have a decent meal on the table for this holiday season," McAllen Crime Stoppers Board President Pablo Treviño said. "It's our way of giving thanks, giving back to the community for all their support they give us here."

