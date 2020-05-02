McAllen dentistry takes precautionary measures for patients safety

Dental practices in the state prepare to see patients again.

Those in dentistry are advising the public that they are taking all of the precautionary measures recommended by the CDC and the American Dental Association to ensure that every patient is being well taken care of when entering any dental facility.

Dr. Carlos Cruz is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in Edinburg. He says patients shouldn't be concerned when it comes to getting their teeth checked for important surgeries or other oral procedures.

Dr. Cruz says most dental facilities have already been implementing ultraviolet air purifiers, which use UVC light to stop airborne pathogens and microorganisms like mold, bacteria and viruses.

