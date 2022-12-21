McAllen Fire Department offers home heating safety tips ahead of cold snap

Fire crews say they’re concerned about responding to fires during the holidays as people find a way to stay warm.

McAllen assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria says there's a right way and a wrong way to stay warm

“It’s a big time no, no to burning coals or burning wood inside the home because of the carbon monoxide and the inhalation hazard,” Gloria said.

Gloria added that space heaters are safe to use, as long as the proper precautions are taken.

“We need to make sure that we have a space of at least three feet of distance between the space heater and any combustible material,” Gloria said.

That means the space heater shouldn't be on a rug or near things that can catch fire, such as a sofa, curtains, or a Christmas tree

Space heaters should also be on a flat surface to prevent it from tipping over.

“Just make sure that you don't use any extension cords connected directly to the wall outlet and don't connect any other appliances to that particular outlet,” Gloria said.

There are also ways to safely handle your gas powered space heater.

“If you are in doubt about the condition of the valves, the hoses, the connections, hire a certified plumber to go and inspect to make sure that they are going to be operating properly,”

Gloria also urged the public to have a working smoke detector, and a working carbon monoxide detector in their homes if they gave gas powered appliances.