McAllen Fire Department to host blood drive Monday

The McAllen Fire Department will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at the McAllen Central Station located at 201 North St. Street.

According to the Red Cross, there is an urgent need for more blood donations.

Officials say they have distributed over 75,000 more blood products than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria said the department wants to serve the community more than one way.

“Like our motto says, we’re always on hand,” Gloria said. “We’re ready to help out in any way we can for our community. Even though this is not responding to a fire, it gives us an opportunity to be contributors to our community.”

To register for the blood drive, call (956) 213-7538; walk-ins are welcome.