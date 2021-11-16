McAllen firefighters respond to large blaze near 26th and Business 83

The McAllen Fire Department battled a large fire near 26th St. and Business 83, the city said Tuesday afternoon.

Business 83 on 23rd Street to 29th Street was shut down but has since reopened.

McAllen firefighters and police are on the scene and have the situation under control, the city said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.