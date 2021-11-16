McAllen firefighters respond to large blaze near 26th and Business 83
The McAllen Fire Department battled a large fire near 26th St. and Business 83, the city said Tuesday afternoon.
Business 83 on 23rd Street to 29th Street was shut down but has since reopened.
McAllen firefighters and police are on the scene and have the situation under control, the city said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County reports 87 new cases of COVID-19
-
Hidalgo County DA to stay on Edinburg mayor's voter fraud case, judge...
-
Consumer Reports: Contaminated herbs and spices
-
Ruben Cortez announces run for Texas House District 37
-
Mercedes ISD investigating social media threats made toward middle school