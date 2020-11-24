McAllen high school student and cancer survivor publishes book

What started off as an idea turned a McAllen high school student and cancer survivor into an author.

Abel Ramirez Jr. is the author of "The Young Killer", which is a book that mixes mystery and crime.

"It's about a killer who kills evil people— like they're doing bad things and he just goes out there and he also leaves evidence for the police so he can see if they can try and get him so he wants to make more of a challenge for him too." Ramirez said.

The book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

