McAllen holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new trail at Morris Park
McAllen held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Phase 1 of the Morris Park Trail.
Mayor Jim Darling, City Commissioner Javier Villalobos, City Commissioner Veronica Whitacre and McAllen school board Trustee Debbie Crane Aliseda, among others, participated in the ceremony Friday morning.
The trail, which cost nearly $164,000, links Dr. Pablo Perez Elementary School and Homer J. Morris Middle School.
It's part of Morris Park, a 24.2-acre park in northeast McAllen that doubles as a regional detention facility for rainwater.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County, Cameron County collect more in property tax revenue
-
Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, food truck operator grateful for the...
-
Residents of Edinburg apartment complex concerned about lack of electricity in common...
-
Event center reinvents itself as haunted house drive-through for Halloween
-
U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela runs for re-election against three challengers