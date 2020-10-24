McAllen holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new trail at Morris Park

McAllen held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Phase 1 of the Morris Park Trail.

Mayor Jim Darling, City Commissioner Javier Villalobos, City Commissioner Veronica Whitacre and McAllen school board Trustee Debbie Crane Aliseda, among others, participated in the ceremony Friday morning.

The trail, which cost nearly $164,000, links Dr. Pablo Perez Elementary School and Homer J. Morris Middle School.

It's part of Morris Park, a 24.2-acre park in northeast McAllen that doubles as a regional detention facility for rainwater.

