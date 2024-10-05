McAllen inaugura mural 'Naranjas y Hierro' en antiguo edificio de trenes
En la ciudad de McAllen por "American Freight Furniture", en la autopista 83, usted podrá notar una nueva obra de arte en el lado del edificio.
Se inauguró el mural ‘naranjas y hierro’, el artista, Jimi Keirn, quería que se recordara la historia del edificio.
En un momento dado, este edificio se utilizó como depósito de trenes donde las granjas de cítricos de todo El Valle enviaban naranjas y toronjas.
"Así que esas puertas de ahí son en realidad donde almacenaban la fruta para cuando la fruta era traída desde el tren. Me da orgullo saber y entender de donde soy", agrega Jimi Keirn, artista local.
El mural también tiene un código QR al escanearlo, los visitantes pueden saber más sobre la historia del edificio.
El proyecto fue posible gracias a una subvención de $15.000 dólares.
More News
News Video
-
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024: Heavy rain at times, temps in the 80s
-
Weslaco police investigate reports of shots fired near Bobby Lackey Stadium
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Consumer Reports: The great canned pumpkin
-
Highway memorial sign in Edinburg unveiled for fallen state trooper
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School