McAllen inaugura mural 'Naranjas y Hierro' en antiguo edificio de trenes

1 hour 4 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, October 05 2024 Oct 5, 2024 October 05, 2024 10:43 PM October 05, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En la ciudad de McAllen por "American Freight Furniture", en la autopista 83, usted podrá notar una nueva obra de arte en el lado del edificio.

Se inauguró el mural ‘naranjas y hierro’, el artista, Jimi Keirn, quería que se recordara la historia del edificio.

En un momento dado, este edificio se utilizó como depósito de trenes donde las granjas de cítricos de todo El Valle enviaban naranjas y toronjas.

"Así que esas puertas de ahí son en realidad donde almacenaban la fruta para cuando la fruta era traída desde el tren. Me da orgullo saber y entender de donde soy", agrega Jimi Keirn, artista local.

El mural también tiene un código QR al escanearlo, los visitantes pueden saber más sobre la historia del edificio. 

El proyecto fue posible gracias a una subvención de $15.000 dólares. 

