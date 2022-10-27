McAllen International Airport celebrates Dia de los Muertos with public altar

A Dia De Los Muertos display unveiled Thursday at the McAllen International Airport.

The traditional ofrenda can be found in the airport lobby.

An Azteca tradition that continues to be celebrated thousands of years later, El Dia De Los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — is about celebrating the lives of those lost.

This is the fourth year the ofrenda is on display at the McAllen International Airport. It's a way for the city to honor not only the Valley's culture, but travelers from Mexico as well.

"Being that, we're the only airport that connects our local community to Mexico," McAllen's aviation director Elizabeth Suarez said. "We think it's important to give our travelers, our community a taste of our culture, who we are and what makes these destinations so special to visit."

As part of the traditions, families build custom alters honoring the unique traits of those that have passed on, including their loved one's favorite food, drink, and decor like sugar skulls.

You can honor your loved ones by visiting the altar for free inside the airport's lobby now until Monday, November 7.