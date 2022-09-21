McAllen International Airport named official airport of the Dallas Cowboys
The McAllen International Airport was named the official airport of the Dallas Cowboys.
The airport held a Wednesday celebration to mark the announcement.
The partnership is the first of its kind between the Dallas Cowboys and any airport.
As part of the partnership, the airport and the Dallas Cowboys will give away memorabilia from the team, as well as game tickets, flights and hotel stay to Dallas through the next year.
