McAllen International Airport named official airport of the Dallas Cowboys

8 hours 59 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, September 21 2022 Sep 21, 2022 September 21, 2022 2:36 PM September 21, 2022 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

The McAllen International Airport was named the official airport of the Dallas Cowboys.

The airport held a Wednesday celebration to mark the announcement.

The partnership is the first of its kind between the Dallas Cowboys and any airport.

As part of the partnership, the airport and the Dallas Cowboys will give away memorabilia from the team, as well as game tickets, flights and hotel stay to Dallas through the next year.

