McAllen International Airport receives $3.3 million for drainage system improvements

The McAllen International Airport received federal funds to help its drainage system, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced.

The $3,307,396 from the Federal Aviation Administration to support improvements to the airport’s drainage system to meet FAA standards and enhance safety for the airport and its surrounding facilities, according to a news release from the Gonzalez’s office.

The funds were made available through the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, the release stated.