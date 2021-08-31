x

McAllen International Airport receives $3.3 million for drainage system improvements

3 hours 30 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, August 31 2021 Aug 31, 2021 August 31, 2021 9:59 AM August 31, 2021 in News - Local

The McAllen International Airport received federal funds to help its drainage system, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced.

The $3,307,396 from the Federal Aviation Administration to support improvements to the airport’s drainage system to meet FAA standards and enhance safety for the airport and its surrounding facilities, according to a news release from the Gonzalez’s office.

The funds were made available through the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, the release stated.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days