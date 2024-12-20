McAllen invita a la comunidad a un concierto sinfónico navideño
Roy Contreras, presidente de McAllen Wind Ensemble, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a su próximo concierto sinfónico navideño gratuito.
Descripción:
McAllen Wind Ensemble se enorgullece en presentar 'Noche Mágica', un concierto especial de vacaciones con música navideña y canciones especiales de la banda.
Ubicación:
McAllen Performing Arts Center 801 Convention Center Blvd.
Número de contacto: (956) 681-3800
Para conocer más acerca de los conciertos de McAllen Wind Ensemble, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
