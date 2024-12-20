x

McAllen invita a la comunidad a un concierto sinfónico navideño

Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Roy Contreras, presidente de McAllen Wind Ensemble, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a su próximo concierto sinfónico navideño gratuito.

McAllen Wind Ensemble se enorgullece en presentar 'Noche Mágica', un concierto especial de vacaciones con música navideña y canciones especiales de la banda.

McAllen Performing Arts Center 801 Convention Center Blvd. 

Número de contacto: (956) 681-3800

Para conocer más acerca de los conciertos de McAllen Wind Ensemble, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

