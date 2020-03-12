x

McAllen ISD cancels school-sponsored travel outside of Region One

MCALLEN – On Wednesday, McAllen ISD sent a letter to parents announcing that the schools will be canceling all travel out of South Texas due to coronavirus concerns.

“Out of an abundance of caution, McAllen ISD is canceling all school-sponsored travel for students and staff outside of Region One until further notice. Thank you for your patience and your support. “

The Region One area consists of Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy, Starr, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Webb and Zapata counties.

