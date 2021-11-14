McAllen ISD holding vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 on Tuesday
The McAllen Independent School District will hold a vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11 on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The clinic will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Brand Center located at 2620 Galveston Avenue in McAllen.
A parent or legal guardian must be present for a child to be vaccinated, and McAllen ISD students are asked to provide their student ID number.
Students not enrolled in McAllen ISD will be required to show proof of age.
For more information, call 956-632-3275 or visit www.mcallenisd.org.
