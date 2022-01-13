x

McAllen ISD holds grievance hearing over incident involving student with autism

3 hours 43 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, January 13 2022 Jan 13, 2022 January 13, 2022 9:47 AM January 13, 2022 in News - Local
By: Trevier Gonzalez

A McAllen mother is fighting on behalf of her child with autism after she said another student mistreated her child.

She took her complaints to the McAllen ISD school board, which held a grievance hearing to discuss the incident.

No action was taken after the two-hour hearing.

The chairperson overseeing the hearing denied the mother’s request to have the meeting open to the public, saying doing so would breach the privacy of the students involved.

Watch the video above for the full story.

