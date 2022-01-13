McAllen ISD holds grievance hearing over incident involving student with autism

A McAllen mother is fighting on behalf of her child with autism after she said another student mistreated her child.

She took her complaints to the McAllen ISD school board, which held a grievance hearing to discuss the incident.

No action was taken after the two-hour hearing.

The chairperson overseeing the hearing denied the mother’s request to have the meeting open to the public, saying doing so would breach the privacy of the students involved.

