McAllen ISD parent expresses accessibility concerns in school stadiums

A McAllen ISD parent is concerned over the overall accessibility at some district football fields for those with disabilities.

The journey from J.R. Fonseca’s car to the bleachers to watch his 8th grade son play football is challenging for him. Fonseca has diabetic neuropathy which causes pain to his knees, feet and hips, causing pain when he walks.

"One has to walk basically across the whole field and there's a lack of handicap accommodations,” Fonseca said.

Fonseca’s son has played at Rowe, Memorial stadium and McAllen Veterans. He says each stadium has different challenges for people with disabilities including dirt, lack of sidewalks, and no railing.

"I have to use a cane to get around and it's a lengthy walk for me,” Fonseca said.

Fonseca has seen other parents with disabilities also struggle to get to the stands -- and he worries someone may get hurt. That's why he's hoping improvements are made.

In a statement, McAllen ISD said this was the first they’ve heard of Fonseca’s concerns, adding that they encourage any parent with similar concerns about accessibility to reach out to them for help.