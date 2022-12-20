McAllen ISD staff surprises students with Christmas gifts

Christmas is just five days away, and it's going to be a merry one this year for a lot of McAllen students.

Nine-year-old Audrey Elizarraraz and her eight-year-old brother, Vincent Elizarraraz, will have a few gifts under the tree this Christmas, something that may not have happened.

"We not sure if we have our own presents right now," Vincent Elizarraraz said.

Wilson Elementary students were surprised when their names were called Monday.

"We thought we were in trouble, but I wasn't because it was a counselor," Audrey Elizarraraz said.

They were led to the library and at first, they thought the presents on the table were decorations before realizing that they were for them.

The Elizarraraz siblings say they are going to wait to open the gifts.

Twenty-five students at Wilson Elementary recieved gifts.

McAllen ISD staff members got together last week to create an Adopt-A-Christmas program to donate gifts to those students who may not have a Christmas present.

